Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$201,570.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$201,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,074,990.66.

R. Gregory Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.90, for a total value of C$789,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$800,500.00.

Shares of AEM opened at C$79.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$44.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

