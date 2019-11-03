Insider Buying: M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley acquired 100,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £212,000 ($277,015.55).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Friday.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on M&G in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

