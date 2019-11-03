Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Stuart Paterson acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £65,650 ($85,783.35).

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.50 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

