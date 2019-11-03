InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.10 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

