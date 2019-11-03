Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.62.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

