Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY19 guidance to $6.45-6.65 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. 1,170,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,809. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

