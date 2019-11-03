Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. 1,170,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,809. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.62500 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

