Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of IR traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

