Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.77.

IR traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

