Informa (LON:INF) Receives Neutral Rating from Barclays

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Informa to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 723 ($9.45) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price target (down previously from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 874.40 ($11.43).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 780 ($10.19). 1,990,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.24.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.