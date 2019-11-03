Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 145.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 23.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -1.51. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Inflarx will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.