Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

