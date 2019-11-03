iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 35.1% This Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007136 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Binance and Gatecoin. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $52.63 million and approximately $992,109.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

