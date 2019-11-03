IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY19 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 303,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,780. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.22. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01.

Get IDACORP alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.