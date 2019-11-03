IBM (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Update

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 15,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.53. 3,061,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco raised its holdings in IBM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.