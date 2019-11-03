IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.79.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.53. 3,061,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.73.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in IBM by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Motco raised its position in IBM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

