Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

