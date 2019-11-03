Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,864. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,813 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $5,586,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

