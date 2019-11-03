Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE HCFT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 187,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $401,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

