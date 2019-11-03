Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.90. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $143.80. 260,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $144.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

