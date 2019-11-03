HSBC Increases International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 550

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective upped by HSBC from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 621.54 ($8.12).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.