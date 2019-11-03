Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,012 shares of company stock worth $370,226. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Corning stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

