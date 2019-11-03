Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.