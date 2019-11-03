Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.61. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $85.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,839 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

