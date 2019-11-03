Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $131.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $131.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

