Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $107.22 and a 1 year high of $134.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.30 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

