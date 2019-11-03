Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $375,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $91,004.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

