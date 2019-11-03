HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HMSY traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 3,473,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,520. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. HMS has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Get HMS alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 37,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $1,423,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Lucia sold 32,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,186,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,980 over the last 90 days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.