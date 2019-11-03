HiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, HiCoin has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $20.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.