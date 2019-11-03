Hi-Crush (HCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) is scheduled to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Hi-Crush to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.08 million. Hi-Crush had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, analysts expect Hi-Crush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HCR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hi-Crush has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Hi-Crush and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

