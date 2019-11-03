HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.08

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2998011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. TheStreet cut shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Get HEXO alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HEXO by 39.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 61,220 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $532,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $205,000.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.