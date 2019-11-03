Hero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,622.00

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Hero has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Hero token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Hero has a total market capitalization of $467,601.00 and $34,622.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00218464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.01414356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero’s genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken . Hero’s official website is herotoken.io . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

