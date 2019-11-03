Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.96 million.

NYSE HRTG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 506,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,641. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

