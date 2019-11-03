Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

HLAN traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. Heartland Banccorp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

