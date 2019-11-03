Head-To-Head Review: Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) versus Sunlands Online Education Group (NASDAQ:STG)

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Career Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Career Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Career Education and Sunlands Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Career Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunlands Online Education Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Career Education presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.61%. Given Career Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Career Education is more favorable than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

Career Education has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Career Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Career Education $581.30 million 1.73 $55.18 million $1.05 13.68 Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 0.93 -$134.83 million ($0.86) -2.86

Career Education has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Career Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Career Education and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Career Education 8.78% 25.42% 18.18% Sunlands Online Education Group -24.27% N/A -13.92%

Summary

Career Education beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

