Head to Head Contrast: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) versus Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gilat Satellite Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ubiquiti pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 27.78% 206.17% 37.61% Gilat Satellite Networks 7.93% 7.79% 4.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.16 billion 6.88 $322.69 million $4.74 25.94 Gilat Satellite Networks $266.39 million 1.71 $18.41 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Gilat Satellite Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON platform to build high speed fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise WLAN; UniFi Video, a video surveillance system; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state amplifiers, block upconverters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

