Head to Head Analysis: PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) vs. Willamette Valley Vineyards (OTCMKTS:WVVI)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 9.61% 7.75% 3.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.72 $1.66 billion $1.40 26.23 Willamette Valley Vineyards $23.08 million 1.50 $2.86 million N/A N/A

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

