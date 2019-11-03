Head-To-Head Analysis: AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) versus Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlarmCom and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 3 5 1 2.78 Adobe 0 11 13 0 2.54

AlarmCom presently has a consensus price target of $68.78, suggesting a potential upside of 36.27%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $300.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given AlarmCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Adobe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 5.05% -98.00% 12.17% Adobe 26.10% 30.49% 15.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $420.49 million 5.82 $21.52 million $1.31 38.53 Adobe $9.03 billion 14.89 $2.59 billion $5.55 50.06

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than AlarmCom. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adobe beats AlarmCom on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, marketing automation, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

