HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. HCI Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $42.37 on Friday. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

