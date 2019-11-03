HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCA. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. 1,482,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

