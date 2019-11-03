HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.07.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.