HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.65. 1,482,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

