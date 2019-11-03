Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 614,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,233. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $251,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Micah A. Kane sold 2,800 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $124,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.