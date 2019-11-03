Harvest Community Bank (OTCMKTS:HCBP) Stock Price Up 4%

Harvest Community Bank (OTCMKTS:HCBP) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Harvest Community Bank (OTCMKTS:HCBP)

Harvest Community Bank went out of business. Harvest Community Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, business money market accounts, statement savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as multi-tiered personal savings accounts.

