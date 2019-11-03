Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,331 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Davita were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,512.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 679,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davita stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

