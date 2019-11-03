Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $399,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,337 shares of company stock worth $4,476,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

NYSE HIG opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

