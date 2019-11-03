HarmonyCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (HMC)

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $47.00 and approximately $515.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HarmonyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded down 72.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00218229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.01431300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

Buying and Selling HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit.

