Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hanger by 1,805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanger by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,302 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 299,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hanger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanger news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $22.48 on Friday. Hanger Inc has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

