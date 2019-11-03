Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 743 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegion by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $118.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,785 shares of company stock worth $3,793,382. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

