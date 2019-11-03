Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $3,357,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,972 shares of company stock worth $234,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Banc Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

